South African Post Office Owes Taxman Millions of Rands in Paye While Its Financial Crisis Worsens

analysis

The Post Office owes the Receiver of Revenue R600-million in outstanding pay-as-you-earn contributions. Put differently, the PO continues to pay its workers their full salaries and probably deducts their PAYE contributions -- but then doesn't pay the money over to SARS.

The financial crisis at the SA Post Office has become so serious that the state-owned entity owes millions of rands to the SA Revenue Service (SARS) for taxes relating to salary payments, and has battled to pay medical aid contributions on behalf of its 16,600 workers.

For many months, the Post Office also struggled to make contributions to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and the pension savings of its workers because it is cash-strapped and has been on a money-losing streak for 14 years.

Post Office CEO Nomkhita Mona painted a dire picture in Parliament on Tuesday about the entity's financial affairs, saying that without a bailout of at least R8-billion from the government, the PO would continue to default on statutory obligations.

Mona, who has been in the top job for six months, said that as of June 2021, the Post Office owes SARS R600-million in outstanding PAYE contributions. Put differently, the Post Office continues to pay its...