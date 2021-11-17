South Africa: FW De Klerk's Death Is an Opportunity to Liberate Ourselves From the Prison of Bitterness

analysis

Jay Naidoo is founding General Secretary of Cosatu, former minister in the Nelson Mandela government and former chair of Gain, a global foundation fighting malnutrition in the world.

'Forgiveness liberates the soul, it removes fear. That's why it's such a powerful weapon. Reconciliation does not mean forgetting or trying to bury the pain of conflict, but that reconciliation means working together to correct the legacy of past injustice.' -- Nelson Mandela 1995.

FW de Klerk has died. And his passage has unleashed a cacophony of pent-up emotions that for nearly three decades we have swept under the carpet. A festering sore has broken and its pus oozes painfully into our public debate.

But De Klerk is just a proxy for the state of our democratic project.

The key question is: who stole our revolution?

I have never been social friends with De Klerk.

In the 1980s we were fierce opponents in a deadly struggle to reclaim our human dignity and the right to elect the leaders we wanted. Our demand was crisply encapsulated by our slogan, "One person, one vote in a democratic, non-racial and non-sexist society." It captured our imagination and galvanised a mass struggle within South Africa, driven...