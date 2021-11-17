South Africa: Study Finds Front-Page Stories About Covid-19 Pandemic Were Sensationalist and Unhelpful

analysis

When the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Covid-19 a global public health emergency in March 2020, it became apparent that the news media's role in communicating health information was going to be pivotal to help control the spread of the coronavirus and prevent disease.

As the world inches towards the end of the second year of the pandemic, it's useful to take a look at how well or otherwise it's done.

Previous research has shown that media reporting about Covid-19 can influence public attitudes towards the disease and help citizens understand how to protect themselves.

The media can also convey complicated health information in ways the public can understand. And it can also document the economic impact of the crisis and provide platforms for public debate about the issue.

The news media can also provide reliable, accurate information to help counter the "infodemic" of abundant and often false information about key issues, such as vaccines.

Trust levels in news media had been on the decline globally before the pandemic broke out. But they rebounded as people sought reliable information from trusted news outlets.

But the media's role hasn't been unblemished. News media have been accused of covering the crisis in...