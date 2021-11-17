Nigeria: SAA Eyes Lagos Route

South African Airways (SAA) says it expects to expand its route network to include Lagos, Nigeria, from 12 December this year.

SAA interim Chief Executive, Thomas Kgokolo, said the move is part of the airline's gradual growth strategy after the airline was grounded for more than a year.

Local flights took off in September between Johannesburg and Cape Town with routes also opened to several other African countries.

"Our intention is to continue to develop our route network driven by passenger demand and revenue potential. We are constantly evaluating opportunities, both locally, regionally and internationally," Kgokolo said.

He added that Lagos in particular is a significant route on the continent.

"This specific destination takes SAA into one of the biggest travel markets in Africa and we're delighted that we are again able to resume operations, providing a link between Africa's two biggest economies," he said.

In a statement, the airline highlighted that it expects that the continuing revision of international travel restrictions by countries will lead to more visitors in the country and increased activity in the two countries' tourism markets.

"Not only does the new Johannesburg Lagos route function as a key economic link between the two countries but will also service the burgeoning tourism market in both countries. SAA... will continue in partnership with SA Tourism to promote the country in Nigeria in the expectation that it will lead to more visitors now that international pandemic travel restrictions are being revised".