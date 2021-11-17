Zimbabwe: Econet Sued U.S.$1,200 Over Botched Borehole Deal

17 November 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Econet Services trading as, Clean City Drilling, has been dragged to court by one Dorcas Moyo for failing to finish a borehole drilling worth $56 000 in the local currency, and US$1 200.

According to summons filed with the High Court, Moyo and Clean City Drilling entered into an agreement in which the company was to drill and case a borehole for a fee of US$1 200 and $56 000.

Clean City Drilling agreed it would drill and case a 50-meter deep borehole.

Moyo paid US$1 200 and $56 000 through a bank transfer.

On the same day of payment, Clean City Drilling drilled the agreed 50-meter deep well, which yielded a good harvest of water.

Clean City Drilling was then obligated to do casing of the borehole on the same day to avoid foreign particles finding their way into the water.

However, Clean City Drilling only cased 24 meters of the borehole and left a balance of 26 meters.

Moyo told the court the company had undertaken to finish off the casing the following day but never returned as agreed.

She said despite demand the company has failed, refused, ignored, or neglected to pay.

As such Moyo is seeking an order directing the company to complete the job in terms of their agreement or to be refunded the money she paid Clean City Drilling.

She is being represented by Mtombeni, Mukwesha, Muzawazi, and Associates.

