South Africa: Coalition Talks - While Parties Push for Control of Hung Councils, the Clock Ticks Relentlessly

16 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

The coalition talks in South Africa's largest-yet number of hung councils, including five of the eight metros, focus on control in the executive mayor system. It's politicking that could see voters left out in the cold -- again.

First things first. How much time is left for coalition talks?

Tuesday, 23 November is the last day local municipalities and metros can be established. If not, it gets complicated (more later).

The 1998 Local Government: Municipal Structures Act allows 14 days -- calendar days, not working days -- from when the election is declared. That's calculated from the date the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) gazettes the list of councillors for each local municipality and metro.

For the 1 November 2021 local government elections, those councillor lists were gazetted on 9 November, five days after the results were announced at the Tshwane IEC national results centre.

Or, as the IEC confirmed in an email on Tuesday, "The end of the 14-day period within which the councils have to hold their first Local Municipal Council meetings is the 23rd November 2021."

So what should happen in the newly elected councils?

Legally and technically, it's fairly straightforward: the IEC councillor lists for...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

