South Africa: What Went Wrong? Saving the Democratic Project Needs More Than Elections to Maintain Close Links With the People

16 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Raymond Suttner

We are living in confusing times. During the Struggle for freedom, it was clear to those who were actively involved that one had to take sides and know who was on the same side as oneself, or the organisation to which one belonged. Nowadays, the ANC contains many who have sabotaged the democratic project.

During the Struggle, one had to know who belonged where and that often required thinking and debate. Misrecognising who was part of the liberation forces could have harsh consequences. In the 1980s we would draw a line in the middle of a flip chart stuck to the wall and debate who belonged on the side of "the people" and who were part of "the enemy".

It was very clear in some cases who was on which side and who were on the other side, but there were categories of political actors like the Inkatha Freedom party (IFP) who were not obviously on the side of the people, or if one went by their own self-description, they did not accept that they were on the side of the enemy. The rank-and-file membership of the IFP, we nevertheless understood, derived from the people.

But the IFP in the...

