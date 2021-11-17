South Africa: Why Baboons Can't Take Photographs

analysis

Unlike baboons, we have an understanding of representational visual or oral language. Why we have it and they don't is an interesting way to understand photography and how we think.

Despite taking thousands of photographs as a photojournalist, I'd never seriously considered the art of photography. One of the reasons is the vexing, much disputed, over-saturated term "art". What on Earth is it?

In the way things sometimes do, the beginnings of an answer came from an unexpected direction: my rather odd obsession with baboons. They're not only fun to watch and almost uncomfortably human, they're also damnably clever. But how clever?

A few years ago a friend who'd watched them harassing tourists near Cape Point said it was lucky they hadn't worked out how to open car doors. Not long afterwards rather hysterical reports were coming in saying they had. And once one had figured it out, within 24 hours, the rest of the troop had got the trick. That's not good news for baboons.

The smarter they get the less people tolerate them. But there are many things they can't do, like construct a sentence, use and make tools, alter their environment to their advantage - or create...