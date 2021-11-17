South Africa: Policymaking - Inequality Has Made GDP an Inadequate Measure of Economic Growth

analysis

Born in Cape Town, Natale Labia lives in Milan, Italy, and writes on the economy and finance. Partner of private equity firm Lionhead Capital Partners. MBA from Università Bocconi. Supports Juventus.

How do we measure wellbeing? And, moreover, how does society gauge economic progress?

The arguments of the pros and cons of GDP are well rehearsed. Clearly, as a measure of what is happening in complex systems like modern economies it is far from ideal, and yet the vibrant and usually academic debates around its usage usually conclude with a shrug of resignation. "It's not perfect, but it's all we have, and it's better than any of the other decidedly 'heterodox' alternatives" is the standard refrain.

Usage of Bhutan's favourite yardstick, the Gross National Happiness Index, has somewhat unsurprisingly failed to catch on outside of the Himalayan mountain kingdom.

And yet this does not mean we should not still be having these debates. GDP and indeed most of the other major yardsticks by which we measure economies are over a century old.

In that time the structural complexity and interconnectedness of our global economic system have increased exponentially. Surely if this is the case then the methods by which we...