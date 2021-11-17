Zimbabwe: Govt in Ambitious Plan to Build 3 000 New Schools By 2025 - Minister

The government Tuesday said it would in 2022 embark on a highly ambitious project to construct 3 000 new public primary and secondary schools, including boarding facilities by 2025.

Speaking at the post-Cabinet media briefing, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said that no child should walk long distances of more than 5km to attend class, and the schools would be constructed in a space of four years.

"To cater for the increase in demand for both primary and secondary education, and ensure that no child walks more than 5km to school, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education intends to build 3000 new schools by 2025," she said.

Mutsvangwa added each of the new schools would be electrified have internet connectivity, and enough land for commercial farming, and manufacturing.

"During the implementation of the project, more secondary than primary boarding schools will be constructed in an endeavour to satisfy increased demand.

"Some existing day schools will be converted into boarding schools, while some low-cost boarding facilities will be constructed at existing schools as the need arises," Mutsvangwa said.

She added: "The project will be implemented in phases next year starting with 144 model 21st Century government primary and secondary boarding schools spread across all the country's 10 provinces.

"One primary and one secondary boarding school with adequate state-of-the-art facilities will be constructed in each of the 72 districts of the country.

"Adequate furniture and ICT equipment will be procured for each school, while a source of clean potable water will be installed within 500 meters of the school, including a reticulation system and ablution facilities.

"Each school will be electrified and provided with internet facilities. The school will be fenced and civil works in terms of access roads, a car park, and landscaping will be undertaken. Each school will have enough land for sports infrastructure, commercial farming, and manufacturing."