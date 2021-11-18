Zimbabwe: Freeman, Poptain in Weekend Shows in Masvingo

THIS coming weekend, music lovers in Masvingo City, will be in for a great treat as high-flying artists grace the ancient city for two music concerts slated for Friday and Saturday.

The usually quiet ancient city will host Sylvester Emergy Chizanga AKA Freeman and Ameen Jaleel Yaseen, better known as, Poptain for two separate shows over the weekend.

Dancehall sensation, Poptain and Anita Jackson will entertain revellers at Club Oasis located in the industrial area Friday, while Freeman and his HKD Band are expected to deliver a soothing performance at Caravan Park the following day.

The organiser of Freeman's show, Tatenda Nyoka of Royal Affair Entertainment told NewZimbabwe.com Wednesday, preparations were at an advanced stage before assuring fans everything was under control even if it rained on the night. The Caravan Park is an open-air entertainment joint.

"Preparations are on a high note and residents are salivating to see one of the biggest artists in Zimbabwe after Jah Prayzah, Alick Macheso, and Winky Dee. In case it rains, we also have standby tents, so patrons should come in their numbers," Nyoka said.

In a recent post on his official Instagram page, Poptain confirmed he will be in Masvingo.

"We have agreed with the Masvingo familia and it is confirmed. Friday, 19 November we are live at Club Oasis," he said.

Poptain is also riding high with hits like Kokai, which features man-of-the-moment Nutty O and his latest single, Summertime.

Meanwhile, Freeman is on a whirlwind country tour with his latest Robbery album that has been doing well on various radio stations, and online platforms.

The Joina City hit-maker will pass through Zvishavane Friday where he is billed to perform at the YA FM Radio Park.

Last Saturday, saw the reintroduction of live shows in the city when Enzo Ishall and Nutty O entertained merrymakers during a Braai Fest at the Caravan Park.