Nigeria: Four Dead As Another Building Collapses in Lagos

Ifeoluwa Adediran/Premium Times
Four workers dead as another building in Lagos collapses.
17 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

"The building construction started about two years ago but not completed. However, further development just started three months ago."

Another two storey building under construction at Flour Mill Estate, Magbon in Badagry, Lagos, collapsed on Wednesday, killing four people.

The incident happened barely two weeks after the Ikoyi building collapse, which killed about 46 persons.

According to Ibrahim Farinloye, the acting coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), south-west, the incident happened at about 1 p.m.

He confirmed that four workers died in the incident, while five persons were rescued with various degree of injuries.

"The building construction started about two years ago but not completed. However, further development just started three months ago," he said.

Mr Farinloye said while the four persons that died were taken to the Badagry General Hospital for treatment, the injured workers were treated at Catholics hospital, Magbon.

"The families and relations of the affected victims have been identified by the relations of the victims," he added.

The NEMA official said rescue operations have been concluded at the scene of the incident.

Giving update on the incident, Adekunle Ajisebutu, the Lagos police spokesperson, said the police and other rescue workers carried out operation at the site of the collapse.

Mr Ajisebutu said six persons were rescued by the team and five bodies recovered, while recovery operation has been concluded.

