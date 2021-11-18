Nigeria: How I Raised N26m in 31 Minutes - Davido

Davido.
17 November 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

What started like a joke turned into a bumper harvest for music star, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, on Wednesday.

The superstar had taken to social media to ask those whose lives he has impacted with his music to raise N100 million for him to clear his Rolls Royce at the port.

He had earlier asked his friends to donate N1 million each.

Hours after he posted his first message and dropped a Wema Bank account, Davido wrote, "If u know I've given you a hit song .. send me money ... . una know una selves oo."

Few minutes later, Davido tweeted, "Omo 7m in 10 minutes keep goin!! I love y'all! AIM NAH 100m I wan clear my rolls Royce from port abeg.

"I know say una love me but una love me like this??

"Omo nah like joke I start this thing oo 26m," he tweeted after 31 minutes.

When the money hit N70 million after four hours, Davido wrote, "I'm actually crying !! Just be good to pple man !!!! God ! I really love you guys man !!!!"

The musician tweeted a screenshot of his bank balance, apparently to prove that the money is trickling in.

The donation is ongoing at the time of filing this report.

