Sudan: 2 Protesters Killed At Anti-Coup Rally in Sudan, Doctors Committee Says

17 November 2021
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Two demonstrators were shot dead in Sudan's capital Wednesday at a protest over the military's recent coup, according to a pro-democracy doctors' group.

The Central Doctors' Committee said dozens of other protesters sustained gunshot wounds.

The shootings occurred as protesters gathered across Khartoum and other cities to demonstrate against the October 25 military takeover.

Witnesses said security forces fired tear gas at protesters in several places. They also said mobile phone lines in the country were cut during the demonstrations.

Protest organizers are calling for a full handover of power to civilian authorities and for the leaders of the military takeover to be tried in court.

The coup occurred after weeks of escalating tensions between military and civilian leaders over Sudan's transition to democracy.

The coup has threatened to derail the process that began after the ouster of longtime President Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising in 2019.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed developments in Sudan during a visit Wednesday to Nairobi, where he met with President Uhuru Kenyatta and other officials.

Blinken, in the midst of a five-day trip to Africa that also includes visits to Nigeria and Senegal, said "it's vital that the transition regain legitimacy that it had."

Some information in this report came from Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

