East Africa: Secretary Blinken's Meeting With IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu

17 November 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu today in Nairobi. In the meeting, they discussed regional issues, including the situations in Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, and Somalia. The Secretary underscored the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ethiopia and stressed the need for all sides to enter into talks. On Sudan, the Secretary encouraged sustained regional efforts to restore Prime Minister Hamdok and the civilian-led transitional government consistent with the Constitutional Declaration, lift the state of emergency, release all civilian detainees since the military takeover, and allow pro-democracy demonstrations to take place peacefully. The Secretary affirmed the commitment of the United States to the people of South Sudan and noted the need for Juba to cooperate in building peace and security. On Somalia, he stressed the importance of the completion of Somalia's national elections by the end of the year and U.S. support for a restructured African Union-led mission to lead international security efforts post-2021.

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X