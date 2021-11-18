Kenya: CAF Allows Gor Mahia to Use Nyayo for Continental Tie

Kenya's representatives in the Confederation African Football (Caf) Confederation Cup, Gor Mahia, can breathe a sigh of relief after the continental body allowed them to host their second round matches at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Domestic cup winners Gor Mahia, are scheduled to play CS Sfaxien of Tunisia and Congolese side AS Otoho d'Oyo respectively later this month.

Caf, in a letter to Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on October 17, banned the use of the facility for continental and international matches.

Harambee Stars' 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Rwanda played on Monday was to be the last game at the 30,000 seater facility. Kenyan champions are the other home club in the competition.

Tusker will host the first leg against the Tunisian giants on November 28, while AS Otoho d'Oyo faces K'Ogalo in Kenya on December 5 in the return leg.

Caf on Wednesday replied to Gor Mahia's letter requesting for an extended approval use of Nyayo National Stadium for its home tie against the Congolese side.

However, the continental body stated that Gor will have to play their group matches in another facility if they get past the second round stage.

"Caf has given us the green-light to use the Nyayo National Stadium for our game against AS Otoho d'Oyo, but have insisted that we get another venue if we qualify for the group stages which kick off in February if the stadium remains in its current state," Gor Mahia Sporting Director Lordvick Aduda said.

"It is a big relief for us because hosting our matches in Tanzania would have come with a huge cost. We had already requested their federation to allow us use the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, but now we have informed them of the change after Caf's communication," he added.

K'Ogalo Secretary General Sam Ochola had on November 4 written a letter to the now disbanded FKF to engage Caf on their behalf so that the temporary approval of Nyayo National Stadium could be granted.

Tusker CEO Charles Obiny told Nation Sport that since Gor Mahia has been allowed to use the facility, they have also been sorted because both teams are participating in the same competition.

"We were pondering over the issue, but had not formally began looking for another venue. Since Gor's request has gone through, we will also play at Nyayo National Stadium. We thank Caf because playing away comes with expenses and lack of fans to cheer our team," said Obiny.

Both teams are continuing with their preparations for the matches as they bid to progress to the money minting group stage.

K'Ogalo edged Out Al Ahly Merowe of Sudan in the first round 3-1, though they got a walkover in the second leg after their opponents bowed out due to financial constraints.

On the other hand, Tusker were eliminated in the first round of the Caf Champions League after losing 5-0 on aggregate to Egyptian giants Zamalek SC last month.

Gor's opponents, AS Otoho d'Oyo, also dropped from the Champions League after a 4-2 aggregate defeat to Angolan side Petro de Luanda in the first round.

CS Sfaxien beat Nigerian league side Bayelsa 5-0 on aggregate in the first round of the Caf Confederation Cup to pick a date with the brewers.