Kenya: FKF Boss Nick Mwendwa a Free Man, At Least for Now

17 November 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — A Nairobi Magistrate's Court has declined to grant orders to detain embattled Football Kenya Federation for 14 more days after he was released on Monday evening on a Sh4mn cash bail.

The prosecution had asked to detain Mwendwa for 14 days to allow them complete investigations and Senior Principal Magistrate Wandia Nyamu was scheduled to rule on the application on Wednesday.

She however declined and said there was no compelling reason to issue the detaining orders, instead asking the prosecution to present a charge against the Federation boss within the next seven days or consider the case closed.

Mwendwa will continue enjoying his freedom but under the strict conditions given by the Court on Monday.

The Federation boss was instructed not to contact any Federation employee, attend any football related matters or speak to the Media.

