Kenya Forest Services Men Bolster Squad Ahead of the Season

Kenya Forest Service (KFS) men's team has signed up five players ahead of the new Kenya Volleyball Federation National league which serves off next week.

The club has set itself an ambitious target of qualifying for the play-offs this season. The new season serves off on November 26 at Kapsabet Showground in Nandi County.

The five players are setter Mathias Kemboi from Administration Police, right attacker Enock Kiptum from General Service Unit (GSU) and experienced middle blocker Luke Makuto, who has played both for GSU and Equity Bank in the past.

Others are libero Geoffrey Wachira and middle blocker Nathan Kimotho, who were unattached.

KFS, who returned to the league last season, finished sixth and missed the play-offs by a whisker.

KFS coach Wachira Gatuiria has said he will leave nothing to chance as they chase a play-off slot.

"Our management, under the guidance of Julius Kamau, has been supportive in our pre-season training and we look forward to a bright start in the league, " he said.

"Last season,we begun well but along the way, we lost ground. We want to get it right this season and with the new players I believe our objective is achievable," he added.

The top four teams at the end of the season will proceed to the play-offs.

Reigning champions GSU,Kenya Prisons, Kenya Ports Authority and Kenya Defence Forces played in the play-offs last season, while Equity Bank finished fifth.

KFS had last participated in the league in 2015 but missed the subsequent seasons due to financial constraints.

KFS will begin their title hunt with two matches against new comers Central Prisons and Trailblazers teams and Gatuiria is optimistic the team will serve off well.

"They are new outfits but I believe we know some of the players that form part of the teams. We will not be over confident but we will take one game at a time and i hope at the end of the day, we will bag six points, "said the tactician.

Gatuiria said they will continue planting trees across the country under their slogan "Trees for better lives", with their first plantation set for Kapsabet show ground in conjunction with Kimondi forest station.