Kenya: FKF Disbandment is Permanent, Amina Tells FIFA

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed asserted that the decision to disband the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) will not change.

In a virtual meeting with Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura Wednesday, CS Amina maintained that the move to form a caretaker committee led by Retired Judge Aaron Ringera to run football activities in Kenya for the next six months, will remain intact.

Another meeting is scheduled for next week. On Monday, the global football body threatened to ban Kenya from all football activities in the wake of reported government interference in the management of the game.

Samoura also urged Amina to consider reinstating the disbanded FKF National Executive Committee (NEC).

The disbandment of FKF was followed by the arrest of its president Nick Mwendwa, who was arraigned in court on allegations of corruption on Monday, but was released on a Sh4 million bond.

The meeting with Samoura came two weeks after Fifa officials jetted into the country and conducted their own audit of the FKF accounts.

The official visited Kenya in September and was the Chief Guest during the inaugural Cecafa Women's Champions League Qualifiers final.