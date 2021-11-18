Nigeria: Revived SAA to Resume Lagos Route

18 November 2021
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

South African Airways' (SAA) resumption of a Johannesburg-Lagos route is anticipated to enhance the tourism market in Nigeria and South Africa.

The flight between the two cities is scheduled to begin on December 12, as part of SAA's ongoing growth strategy, having resumed full operations in September.

The airline reported it would enhance its partnership with South African Tourism to promote the country in Nigeria, amid expectation this would result in more visitors as international pandemic travel restrictions are revised.

"This specific destination takes SAA into one of the biggest travel markets in Africa," said interim Chief Executive Officer of SAA, Thomas Kgokolo.

"We're delighted that we are again able to resume operations, providing a link between Africa's two biggest economies," Kgokolo stated.

SAA reports it has been flying to Nigeria, the West African country, for the past 23 years.

The airline believes the resumption of the service is a welcome addition to its growing continental offering.

Kgokolo revealed the company's ambition to continue developing its route network, driven by passenger demand and revenue potential.

"We are constantly evaluating opportunities, both locally, regionally and internationally," he said.

SAA is emerging from voluntary business rescue, which it entered at the end of 2019 after years of financial troubles.

It suspended operations in 2020.

SAA is to resume a service to Mauritius from November 21.

The airline provides local flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town and regionally to Accra (Ghana), Kinshasa (DR Congo), Harare (Zimbabwe) and Lusaka (Zambia). Daily Maputo (Mozambique) service also begins in December.

