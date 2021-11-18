Nigeria: Cholera Kills Over 3 000 in Nigeria

More than 3 000 people have died from what is considered as the most serious form of cholera in Nigeria this year.

No less than 88 500 suspected cases of the water-borne disease have been reported in the West African country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed the figures, including 3 057 deaths.

Coincidentally, the northeastern states worst affected by the terror by Boko Haram are most hit by the cholera epidemic.

These are Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states where displaced people live in uninhabitable places conducive for disease spread.

Solidarites International, an expert organisation in fighting epidemics, is implementing water chlorination operations, rehabilitating water supplies, disinfecting homes, distributing soap and promoting hygiene in these hardest-hit states.

It has extended such services to the northwestern state of Zamfara.

Raphaëlle Goepfert, Solidarites head of operations in Nigeria, said fighting the epidemic involved managing the information collected on site, facilitating response mechanisms and harmonising partner and stakeholder collaboration.

This is on the implementation of water, sanitation and hygiene policies.

Cholera is transmitted by either drinking contaminated water, eating food contaminated by bacteria.

It is also spread by physical contact with a carrier or a person infected with the bacteria.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, estimated at 212 million, is also enduring an outbreak of COVID-19.

It has recorded 213 321 cases, including 2 973 deaths as of November 17.

- CAJ News