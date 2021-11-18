Angola: Lack of Knowledge Influences Adherence to Copyright

Malanje — The lack of knowledge about the National Service for Copyright and Related Rights (SENADIAC) and its operation, has negatively influenced its adhesion by national artists, as a copyright protection system, the director of SENADIAC, Barros José Licença, said Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Provincial Forum on Intellectual Property through the system of copyright and related rights promoted by the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Environment, the SENADIAC official said the situation prompts the violation or taking advantage of others' works without prior authorization from the author.

Mr. Licença emphasized that the referred system is duly structured and operational, but due to the lack of knowledge, it is little used, therefore it is urgent to work on its disclosure and society's awareness, especially of the artists regarding this issue.

He explained that one of the advantages of SENADIAC is that the artist or author can publish and register his works with the competent organs under the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Environment, giving guarantee of protection of the rights of the creator.