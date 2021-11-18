Angola: Williete Shorten Distance to Championship Leader

15 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Williete de Benguela beat Sporting de Benguela by 4-0 in the seventh round of the first division football championship to remain second with 15 points one point from the leader Petro de Luanda.

The match between Petro de Luanda and FC Bravos do Maquis has been postponed as well as Recreativo do Libolo-1º de Agosto and Sporting de Cabinda-Sagrada Esperança, whose dates will be rescheduled soon by the Angolan Football Federation.

Here are the other results:

Kabuscorp-Cuando Cubango FC (2-0).

Progresso-Académica do Lobito (1-1)

Desportivo da Huíla-Interclube (1-0)

Desportivo da Lunda Sul-Caála (1-0)

Interclube with 12 points are third placed, while Sporting de Cabinda (6 pts), Progresso do Sambizanga (2 pts) and Sporting de Benguela with one point are at the bottom of the table.

Sagrada Esperança are the defending Champions.

