Angola Draw With Libya in Final World Cup Qualifier

16 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola drew 1-1 with Libya in the last round of Group F of the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifier to end in the fourth and last position of the group with five points.

Egypt ended at the top of the group F with 14 points and progressed to the play off stage, while Gabon that finished second and Libya third with seven points each, are out like Angola.

Angola's results throughout the qualifiers: Angola - Libya (0-1), Libya - Angola (1-1), Gabon - Angola (2-0), Angola - Gabon (3-1), Egypt - Angola (1-0), Angola - Egypt (2-2).

In this qualifying round 40 teams are divided into 10 groups of four each.

The first ten classified teams go through to a play off stage to define the five teams to represent the African continent in the world cup.

The world cup takes place from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

