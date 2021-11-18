Namibia: UN and EU Representatives to Visit Walvis Bay

THE United Nations resident coordinator, Sen Pang, and the European Union ambassador to Namibia, Sinikka Antila, will visit Walvis Bay on Thursday for a national level meeting, and to attend the graduation ceremony of the latest United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC ) training course.

The EU-funded programme for eastern and southern Africa and the Indian Ocean supports nine countries, including Namibia, in their goal to build capacity for maritime and port security and to strengthen law enforcement agencies.

The four-year programme is coordinated by the Indian Ocean Commission and implemented in partnership with the International Maritime Organisation and Interpol.

The delegation will also pay a courtesy visit to the recently inaugurated Port Control Unit at the town.

The visit is believed to take place at a critical time, particularly as the Covid-19 pandemic poses logistical and operational challenges to global counter terrorism and crime responses.

In 2020, the UNODC Global Maritime Crime Programme (GMCP) provided regular training for more than 70 Namibian representatives from fisheries, the port authority, the police, the revenue agency, the navy, the special forces and the Ministry of Transport and Works.