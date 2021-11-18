Namibia: UN and EU Representatives to Visit Walvis Bay

17 November 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

THE United Nations resident coordinator, Sen Pang, and the European Union ambassador to Namibia, Sinikka Antila, will visit Walvis Bay on Thursday for a national level meeting, and to attend the graduation ceremony of the latest United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC ) training course.

The EU-funded programme for eastern and southern Africa and the Indian Ocean supports nine countries, including Namibia, in their goal to build capacity for maritime and port security and to strengthen law enforcement agencies.

The four-year programme is coordinated by the Indian Ocean Commission and implemented in partnership with the International Maritime Organisation and Interpol.

The delegation will also pay a courtesy visit to the recently inaugurated Port Control Unit at the town.

The visit is believed to take place at a critical time, particularly as the Covid-19 pandemic poses logistical and operational challenges to global counter terrorism and crime responses.

In 2020, the UNODC Global Maritime Crime Programme (GMCP) provided regular training for more than 70 Namibian representatives from fisheries, the port authority, the police, the revenue agency, the navy, the special forces and the Ministry of Transport and Works.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X