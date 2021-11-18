Angola Receives Over One Million Doses of Astrazeneca Vaccine

17 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola on Wednesday received a batch of 1.1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, in a donation from the Republic of France.

With this third donation, as the first being 100,800 doses, the second 495,600 doses and the third of 1.1 million doses, France has so far provided a total of 1.75 million doses of vaccine.

The Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, said that the donation strengthened the commitment outlined by the Angolan state in continuing the fight against Covid-19, adding that it was the first time that Angola had received over a million doses of the Astrazeneca vaccine.

According to the French ambassador to Angola, Daniel Vosgien, this donation is part of the cooperation agreements between the two countries, adding that France has planned a supply of about 120 million vaccines for Africa.

Daniel Vosgien said that his Government will continue to support the Angolan Government in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

