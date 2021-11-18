Angola Discusses Boosting Cooperation With Djibouti and South Africa

17 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan ambassador to Ethiopia, Francisco José da Cruz, Tuesday discussed bilateral matters and issues related to the African Union (AU) with the counterparts of Djibouti and South Africa, Abdi Mahamoud Eybe and Edward Xolisa Makaya, respectively.

According to a note from the Angolan diplomatic office, sent to ANGOP on Wednesday, Francisco José da Cruz, who is also Angola's permanent representative to the AU and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), had in the last few days similar meetings with the ambassadors of the United States and the European Union (EU) to the AU, Jessica Lapenn and Birgitte Markussen, respectively.

