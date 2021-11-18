Tanzania: Yanga Open Doors for Nchimbi's Transfer

YOUNG Africans have given a green light for any club interested to sign striker Ditram Nchimbi to come forth and make business saying his contract expires on December 15th this year. This was said yesterday in Dar es Salaam by the club's Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli, who pointed out that for now, Nchimbi is still their legal player until December 15th when his contract ends. "Lately, there have been many talks about Nchimbi and as a club, we have opted to come out to comment on the issue. The truth is that his contract will end on December 15th when the new transfer window will be opened.

"Until now, he is still our player even though he is free to have discussions with any other team thus according to football regulations," Bumbuli said.

In another development, he said the players have scaled up preparations ahead of their sixth round match of Premier League match against Namungo on Sunday at Ilulu Stadium in Lindi. "As planned, we expect the team to leave tomorrow (today) for Lindi prior to the crucial match, " he said. Moreover, Bumbuli labeled the two friendly games in Zanzibar as vital in making the team active and ready to fight for vital three points. Giving an update on Yacouba Sogne injury, Bumbuli disclosed that he has already undergone surgery such that they are just waiting to receive full report from the doctors who treated him. "The surgery was 100 percent successful and ten days were given to him for all surgery procedures to be accomplished. After that, he will return to the country and see how long it will take before he gets back on the field," Bumbuli disclosed. On Yusuph Athumani, Dickson Ambundo and Balama Mapinduzi who were also nursing injuries, Bumbuli said Ambundo and Athumani have been permitted to resume training sessions with their colleagues while Balama is yet to be fully fit," he said. From five matches played, Yanga continue to command the table with 15 points and are the only side from 16-league envoys to have won all their opening matches hence Namungo would like to be the first team to surprise the Jangwani street club. The Lindi giants have stamped one win so far in the contest with two draws and two defeats to sit 11th on the log with 5 points from their played five fixtures. After that, Yanga will proceed to face Mbeya Kwanza before returning to Dar es Salaam to take on their traditional rivals Simba on December 11th at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city.