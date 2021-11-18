Tanzania: Crdb Taifa Cup Decorates Noela, Alinan

ALINANI Andrew and Noela Renatus from Dar es Salaam have been brightly decorated as the Most Valuable Players (MVP) of the CRDB Taifa Cup basketball tournament.

Andrew who plays for Dar Dream Team and Noela who represented Dar es Salaam Queens were instrumental in the teams' brilliant performance at Chinangali Park courts in Dodoma, the venue of the just ended tournament.

For being the MVP of the tournament which goes by the slogan "Ni Zaidi ya Game, Ni Maisha," (It's More Than a Game, its Life."), Noela and Alinani bagged 500,000/- each for being valuable players..

The 10- day event that attracted hundreds of supporters, witnessed rare talents and basketball skills from the teams engaged in the battle for hefty 40m/- cash prize poured in by event's sponsor CRDB Bank. Arusha's Judith Edward and Tyrone Edward were named the Best Scorers of the tournament in the ladies and men's disciplines respectively.

CRDB Bank's increase in the sponsorship package to 300m/- was aimed at improving the tournament to the level best. Arusha was named the most disciplined team in men's category while Iringa won the same in ladies' discipline.

Sarah Budodi of Dar es Salaam and Isaya Aswile from Dodoma were named the Best Defenders of the tournament.

Dar es Salaam's Tumaini Ndossi (ladies) and Salum Bakari of Pemba were named the best upcoming players . Also the bank has set aside 10m/- for sponsoring youth who excelled in the tournament to pursue further studies in various higher -learning institutions.

Meanwhile, Tanzania Basketball Federation (TBF) is currently finalising preparations of Africa Club Championship for women to be held at the National Indoor Stadium in Dar es Salaam The event will involve six teams from Zone Five and Tanzania will be presented by Don Bosco Lioness.

The tournament will start from November 18th to 23rd this year.