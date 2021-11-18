Tanzania: Samatta Sees Better Stars in CHAN

TAIFA Stars skipper Mbwana Samatta believes that Tanzania will do well in the next edition of Africa Nations Championship (CHAN), which attracts players who play the domestic leagues.

He said this recently in Dar es Salaam when giving his reaction on the way the team performed in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, where they finished third in group J with 8 points.

"The good thing about our team that competed in the qualifiers is that the big percentage of players are those who play in the domestic league as such; they have potential to do well in the upcoming CHAN games.

"I believe that the experience they have gained from the qualifiers will push them to succeed in the CHAN encounters as such if preparations will be done well, we will go further in the contest," said Samatta.

He then seized the platform to applaud Tanzanians for rallying behind their team throughout the qualifiers saying the outcome was not what they anticipated but he cemented that they have generated good experience they will use to shine in other competitions.

Reacting on what happened in Madagascar before their final qualifying match, Samatta said it was simply football politics after the authorities declared him together with goalkeeper Aishi Manula and defender Bakari Mwamnyeto Covid-19 positive.

"I think it was just a dirty game from them because what I know is that a person who is found Covid-19 positive is never allowed to travel to another country and here before we traveled, we all tested negative as such; it was not real at all," he said.

On his part, the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Media and Communication Officer Clifford Ndimbo condemned what Madagascar authorities did saying they intended to disturb them before the game.

"What surprised us was to see armed soldiers invading the corridors of the hotel accommodated our players and when we asked them, they showed us a list of three players saying they were Covid-19 positive.

"Again, immediately after the match, we received report that we could travel back home with the trio something which clearly indicated that there was a foul play," said Ndimbo. He then lauded the team for shrugging off such negative deeds and played the game with much energy to earn a 1-1 draw saying that was the most important thing from them.

In group J, Democratic Republic of Congo have qualified into the playoff category stage finishing on top with 11 points followed by Benin who have collected 10 points while Tanzania are third with 8 points and Madagascar have finished the campaign at the bottom of the table with 4 points.