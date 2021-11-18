Mauritius: Activities Organised in the Context of Aviation Safety Week 2021

press release

Airports of Mauritius Co Ltd (AML) organised, today, airside safety activities in the context of an Aviation Safety Week held at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport, in Plaisance. These activities comprised a Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Walk regrouping some 50 participants, as well as a special simulation (Firefighters Combat) and preparation exercises involving some 35 airport firefighters.

The Aviation Safety Week is being held as, each year, the Airports Council International invites its members to dedicate a week to raising awareness among airport personnel as a whole on the importance of the safety of airside operations. This aspect of airport operations is less visible and therefore unknown to passengers and the general public, as compared to operations in the passenger terminal. However, good management and coordination of airside activities are fundamental to ensuring safe and efficient air movement.

In a statement, the Head Airside Operations and Safety, Mr Prakash Mahabirsingh, highlighted that the activities aimed at regrouping all airside partners and service providers so as to sensitise them on the security and safety aspect of day-to-day operations. AML's FOD Walk was therefore an opportunity to remind participants of the importance for everyone to remain vigilant and always work together to ensure a high level of safety in operations. Regular inspections are scheduled daily and are conducted by airside safety officials.

As for the Acting Airport Fire Officer, Mr Qadir Mahamoodally, he underscored that the Firefighters Combat simulation exercise, a newly introduced activity as part of the preparation exercises, formed part of the airport firefighters' daily routine. Simulation and preparation exercises are organised regularly in order to continuously improve the firefighters' skills and their ability to handle the various advanced equipment available to them, he observed. Today's exercise also helps build team spirit among firefighters as good coordination and trust between teammates are essential during interventions in dangerous situations, he said.