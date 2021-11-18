Nigeria: I'm Speechless, Davido Reacts As Fans Raise Millions of Naira Ahead of His Birthday

18 November 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Benjamin Njoku

Nigerians have continued to show brand love for Nigeria's leading digital-driven financial institution, Wema Bank, with music superstar, Davido being the latest to identify with the bank.

Ahead of his 29th birthday on Friday, November 19, the global music star opened a Wema Bank account and asked people to donate.

"If you know I've given you a hit song... send me money... una know una selves ooo," he initially wrote on Instagram before adding his account details, "David Adeleke, Wema Bank Account Number: 0123044967.

In another Instagram post, he wrote: "We rise by lifting others, abi. Me I don dey raise, dey lift others for the past 100 years. So, I want to know who my friends are . All my friends, one, one million naira. Shey they say we are 30 BG. If you don't send your own. You are out of here. You are gone."

Less than 24 hours after he made the post, friends and fans started dropping money into the account, with N97 million already donated at the time of filing this report.

The development has sent Nigeria's social media agog with tweets and others commenting since yesterday.

Reacting to the development, Davido wrote : "I just opened this account today, just for this!!! From 0 to 33!!! Let's keep going!!! Love you guys. Man, I'm speechless." The singer turns 29 on Friday.

