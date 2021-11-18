Egypt Takes Part in Bloomberg Forum in Singapore

Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al Mashat takes part in the Bloomberg Forum for New Economies that is held from November 16-19 in Singapore.

According to a statement by the International Cooperation Ministry Wednesday, the forum is aimed at discussing international economic issues and reaching joint visions on confronting current challenges facing both developed and emerging economies.

The participants will also discuss the world community's commitment of minimizing the effect of climate change and providing funds necessary for supporting emerging economies to confront the consequences of climate change.

More than 750 senior economists and economic policy makers along with businessmen take part in the forum, added the statement.

MENA