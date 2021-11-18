Egypt Takes Part in Bloomberg Forum in Singapore

17 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al Mashat takes part in the Bloomberg Forum for New Economies that is held from November 16-19 in Singapore.

According to a statement by the International Cooperation Ministry Wednesday, the forum is aimed at discussing international economic issues and reaching joint visions on confronting current challenges facing both developed and emerging economies.

The participants will also discuss the world community's commitment of minimizing the effect of climate change and providing funds necessary for supporting emerging economies to confront the consequences of climate change.

More than 750 senior economists and economic policy makers along with businessmen take part in the forum, added the statement.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X