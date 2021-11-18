Somalia: Military Receives Vehicles From Turkey to Fight Al-Shabaab Militants

The war on the Al-Shabaab group in Somalia got a boost on Tuesday after Turkey donated vehicles to the Somali army.

The Turkish government has donated military vehicles to help fight in the fight against Al-Qaeda affiliated group Al-Shabaab who have been fighting the central government for over a decade.

Among equipment received by the Somali army include military trucks and Ambulances. The vehicles will be used by the Turkish trained to fight Al-Shabaab.

Somalia army chief, Gen. Odawa Yusuf Rageh said that the Turkish military supports key in fighting Somali-based al-Qaeda affiliated terror group al-Shabaab.

The Turkish government announced an aid of 30 million US dollars for Somalia on 5 August. The Turkish government also assists the Somali government in training soldiers.