Ghana: Let Us Work Together to Ensure Peace, Security - - Interior Minister

17 November 2021
GhanaToday (Accra)

Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister for the Interior (Right) and , Ibas Ibok-Ete Ekwe, Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana

Ghana has urged Nigeria to work with its securities agencies to ensure peace and security in the sub-region.

The Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, who said this when the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ibas Ibok-Ete Ekwe, paid a courtesy call on him in Accra to discuss issues of mutual concern between Ghana and Nigeria, said peace and security were very paramount to the development of any nation and insecurity in one country in the sub-region would ultimately affect the whole region.

Mr Dery said Ghanaians and Nigerians were the same people living in two countries. He urged the citizens of the two countries to respect each other and abide by the laws governing the two countries. He advised citizens of both countries to live together and do things that would not affect the long-standing relationship that exists between them.

He said Ghana has always had open doors for foreigners who want to do genuine businesses, adding that the number of Nigerian Banks and Nigerians in the tertiary institutions and medical fields in the country demonstrated the high goodwill between the two countries.

According to him, both countries believed that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) was an excellent opportunity to accelerate trade on the continent based on mutual trust. He, therefore, commended the Government of Nigeria for supporting Ghana to host the Secretariat of AFCTA.

Touching on the closure of borders, he explained that the country's land borders with its neighbours had been closed for some time now as part of measures to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and assured that they would be reopened when the situation was normalised.

On his part, Mr Ibas Ibok-Ete said anything that could affect peace must be dealt with. He called for harmony between the two countries to sustain the existing relationship.

