Tunisia: Defence Minister Meets Egypt's Ambassador in Tunis

Tunis/Tunisia — National Defence Minister Imed Memmiche met Wednesday in Tunis Egypt's Ambassador Ihab Fahmy.

The meeting reviewed the historic ties between Tunisia and Egypt, reads a statement of the Defence Ministry.

The minister and the Egyptian diplomat emphasised the "common will to boost military cooperation and diversify its fields, particularly in education, training, sharing of expertise and military health".

Memmiche reiterated Tunisia's gratitude to Egypt for its support in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.