Algeria: Reform of Social Subsidy Policy Aims to Direct Funds to Low, and Middle Income Classes

17 November 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

ALGIERS-Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Aimene Benabderrahmane said Wednesday that the revision of the social subsidy policy aimed at directing the allocated funds to the real beneficiaries among the vulnerable and middle classes.

The State "has helped and will continue to subsidize through significant amounts provided in the Draft Finance Bill 2022 the vulnerable and middle categories. The subsidy policy will continue and will never be canceled," assured the PM.

The review of subsidies aims to "direct the funds allocated to the real beneficiaries through mechanisms," said Benabderrahmane, recalling that the Finance Act will be followed by other legislation, such as the law on investment, the code of public procurement, and the law on public-private partnership (PPP).

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X