Algeria: Reform of Social Subsidy Policy Aims to Direct Funds to Low, and Middle Income Classes

ALGIERS-Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Aimene Benabderrahmane said Wednesday that the revision of the social subsidy policy aimed at directing the allocated funds to the real beneficiaries among the vulnerable and middle classes.

The State "has helped and will continue to subsidize through significant amounts provided in the Draft Finance Bill 2022 the vulnerable and middle categories. The subsidy policy will continue and will never be canceled," assured the PM.

The review of subsidies aims to "direct the funds allocated to the real beneficiaries through mechanisms," said Benabderrahmane, recalling that the Finance Act will be followed by other legislation, such as the law on investment, the code of public procurement, and the law on public-private partnership (PPP).