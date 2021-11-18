Ghana: Republic Bank Launches Digital Suite Mobile Platform

17 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D.abayateye

Republic Bank has launched the Digital Suite platform which provides unique mobile services for customers to perform all financial transactions.

The digital suite, which combines the use of a mobile application (Republic App), an SMS or USSD *414# platform(Republic SMS)and internet banking services (Republic Online), would ensure that all banking services, insurance and other financial transactions were performed on the platforms.

Speaking at the launch in Accra on Monday, the Managing Director of Republic Bank, Mr Farid Antar, said the platform was a masterpiece as far as digital services in the country was concerned.

"This is a very unique and robust platform which provides access to all services provided by the bank. Customers could do everything in the comfort of their homes," he said.

He said, they took time to develop the platform to make it the best on the Ghanaian market with the needs of customers in mind.

"All financial transactions including buying stocks, opening an account, paying bills and treasury bills could be done with ease on the platform," he stressed.

"The new and improved digital service is the best in the market, made with robust security systems and with wide range of services for both customers and non-customers," he added.

He added that, they were confident that the digital suite would take the lead in the digital space in no time.

He urged customers and non-customers to utilise the platform to perform their transactions with ease and comfort.

