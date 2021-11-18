Ghana: 2003 Abuakwa State College Year Group Launches 20th Anniv

The 2003 year group of Abuakwa State College (ASC) on Saturday launched the 20th anniversary of the educational institution. Additionally, sod was cut for the construction of a multi-purpose sports court for the school as part of the launch.

The GHc450, 000, 00 multi-purpose sports court if constructed, would provide a place for training and playing of basketball, volley ball, among other sporting activities.

The facility which would be decorated with lights, would be funded by members of the year group and would be completed in two and a half years.

The president of the group, Mr Prince Omari Nyarko, said the construction of the facility was chosen to give a facelift to the school.

"The multi-purpose sports court will also improve sporting activities in the school and can impact positively on our performance during interschool activities," he said.

Mr Nyarko said the "sod cutting was part of the launch of the 20th anniversary, which would be climaxed in 2023, when actual celebration would be held with the inauguration of this project." He said that apart from the launch of the 20th anniversary, there would be activities, including health screening and health walk, public lecture, career fair, clean-up which would take place every quarter of next year till 2023 when the actual anniversary celebration would be held.

Mr Nyarko urged the students of ASC to give back to the school after completion of their education, since "the school cannot do it all.

" The Headmaster of ASC, Mr Eric Hanson Adjei-Sarpong, thanked the 2003 year group for the gesture and stated that the facility would help improve sporting activities among students of the school.

He called on old students, organisations and philanthropists to help the school solve problems.

Professor Kofi Ayebi-Arthur, an Associate Professor of the Department of Mathematics and ICT Education and Director of Centre for Teaching Support at University of Cape Coast, said there was the need to improve Mathematics and Science learning among students in the school.

He said "Students should be motivated to have interest in the field, teachers should find innovative ways to teach and the authorities of the school should give the necessary support."