Egyptian Initiatives Succeeded in Achieving Social Protection‏ - ‏‎ IDSC

Egyptian Cabinet's Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) asserted that the initiatives launched in Egypt succeeded in achieving social justice, sustainable development and protection of the poor and the low-income people from the repercussions of the economic reforms taken by the government.

This came in data analysis conducted by the IDSC on the systems of social protection in Egypt and the world.

The analysis included the concept of social protection, the progress in social protection systems around the world, role of social protection in laying down children's rights and the impact of coronavirus on the social protection systems in the world.

There are several countries facing challenges to provide social protection systems to improve the condition of their citizens, the analysis showed.

According to recent data issued by the International Labor Organization (ILO) on social protection in the world in September 2021, there are only 46.9 billion people around the world who got at least one social protection contribution in the beginning of 2020 while there 4.1 billion people who do not get any social protection contribution.

The data showed the varied social protection coverage among the countries due to lack of investment in social protection.

In Egypt, the IDSC clarified that the sustainable development strategy launched in February 2016 worked for achieving social protection in the classes who really need it via providing basic needs to poor families and providing health care for those who most need it in addition to protecting the disabled and providing job opportunities for the poor and the low-income people via the different social protection programs.

In health sector, Egypt launched several programs and initiatives that targeted all the segments of the community.

In education, the state developed the education system via using smart classes and establishing Japanese schools.

The government renovated 242,000 housing units as part of developing slums and there are 3.6 million Egyptians benefited from the social housing programs in 2020 in addition to "Decent Life" initiative to develop the needy villages.