Egypt: Irrigation Minister Discusses Cooperation With Palestinian Official

17 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Mohamed Abdel Aaty on Wednesday held talks with Chairman of the Palestinian Water Authority Mazen Ghonem on means of boosting joint cooperation.

The two sides discussed means of activating a memorandum of understanding between the two sides on cooperation in the field of water resources and irrigation.

The talks were held ahead of meetings of the Arab Ministerial Council for Water that will be held on Thursday in Cairo.

The two sides also reviewed water projects in Egypt such as modern irrigation systems and drainage water recycling. The Palestinian official expressed hope for benefitting from the Egyptian experience in these fields.

