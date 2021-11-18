Egypt: The Egyptian Participation in the Bloomberg New Economy Forum

Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al Mashat takes part in the Bloomberg Forum for New Economies that is held from November 16-19 in Singapore.

More than 750 senior economists and economic policy makers along with businessmen take part in the forum, including Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, and the US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimundo, Minister of Trade and Industry of Singapore Jan Kim Yong, Minister of Finance and Planning of Rwanda Ozel Ndajigemina, Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania Dr. Philip Mbango, President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Jane Lacon, and US economist and founder of Bloomberg Michael Bloomberg.

Forum Objectives

The forum aims to discuss international economic issues and reach joint visions on confronting current challenges facing both developed and emerging economies. It, also, aims to discuss the world's commitment to limiting the effects of climate change and providing the necessary funding for emerging countries to confront them.

Discussion Session

Within the framework of the forum's activities, the Minister of International Cooperation will participate in a discussion session on the world's commitment to providing the necessary climate investments to address the effects of climate change following the events of the United Nations Climate Conference COP26, and the need to bridge the financing gap in the long and short term, with the participation of governments, the private sector, international financial institutions and civil society.

Bilateral meetings

As part of her efforts to strengthen economic relations with international institutions, and to discuss frameworks for bilateral cooperation, Dr. Rania Al-Mashat will hold a number of bilateral meetings with economists and officials of think tanks in the world, including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, President of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, and Deborah Lehr, the Vice Chairman and Executive Director of the Paulson Institute. She will, also, hold a meeting with Michael Bloomberg, as well as Dan Jørgensen, Denmark's Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities.

The Minister of International Cooperation had participated in the Bloomberg Summit for New Economies last year, which was held virtually. And during the forum, Bloomberg chose the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates as a model for the emerging economies in the region following the Corona pandemic, as a result of the economic reforms and opportunities that characterize the both countries despite the economic challenges at the regional and global levels.