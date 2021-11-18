Egypt: Cabinet Holds Its Weekly Meeting to Discuss Political Files

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Wednesday under Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli to discuss political, economic and social files and preventive measures against the coronavirus.

The ministers will discuss important draft laws and ministerial decisions that are aimed at achieving economic and social stability and progress at all levels.

They will also discuss means of encouraging investments and follow up work progress in national projects nationwide.

The ministers will discuss presidential directives on upgrading the different State sectors and measures for supporting limited income categories of the society.

MENA