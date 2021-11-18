Egypt: CBE - Women to Have Two Seats in All Banks' Boards Under Sisi's Directives

Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) Governor Tarek Amer said the decision of granting two seats of banks' boards for women came within the framework of directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on the importance of empowering women and getting them to join leadership and decision-making posts.

In statements to MENA on Wednesday, he said all banks must secure at least two seats for women in all their boards under the CBE's decision.

This underlines the state's keenness on enhancing women's position and ensuring their effective participation in decision-making, he said, noting that the banking sector is rich with efficient women.

The bank has issued directives to banks with regard to some management amendments on the formation of banks' boards and responsibilities assigned to board chairman and managing director.