Ghana Stock Exchange Marks Its 31st Anniversary Amid an Impressive Run for 2021

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) marked its 31st anniversary of trading on the floor of the Exchange by ringing the ceremonial bell with some dignitaries.

The dignitaries included the Minister of Public Enterprises, Mr Joseph Cudjoe, Regulator of the Capital Market, Reverend Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, Chair of the GSE Council, Mrs Abena Osei-Poku and Chief Executive Officers of listed companies and their representatives, licensed brokers, and market players.

The 31st anniversary celebration was themed: 'Digitalising Stock Market Operations, a Catalyst for Capital Market Development'.

The Minister of Public Enterprises, Mr Cudjoe said, 'The national digitalisation agenda is on course and that no sector should be left out in this digital era. He also advised that organisations should list on the exchange to enhance their corporate governance and access patient capital to expand their businesses.'

For his part, the Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Reverend Tetteh said, 'The regulator will continue to provide the enabling environment to support the digitalisation of the capital market and also develop the relevant rules to guide the introduction of new products such as, green bonds, asset-backed securities and other products.'

The Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange, Mr Ekow Afedzie, said, 'The Exchange had no disruptions to its operations during the onset of COVID-19 since it has been operating electronically over the past ten (10) years."

He said GSE started its digitalisation journey as far back as 2009, where its trading was fully automated and brokers traded virtually without coming to the trading floor.

That, Mr Afedzie said won the Exchange the most innovative African Stock Exchange by African Investor (Ai) in 2010.

Mr Afedzie said GSE would continue to invest in technology on this digitalisation journey to help enhance its operations and contribute to the development of the capital market as well as making a significant contribution to the economy of Ghana.

"As of November 12, 2021, the GSE Composite Index had returned to 53.02 per cent, with a Market Capitalization of GHS65.24billion. The Bond market had traded 178.76 billion," he said.