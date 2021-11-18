Ghana: GIFEC Inspects Training of Trainers for Coding Clubs

The Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) and partners have inspected the six-day digital training of trainers for the coding clubs in some schools within the nation, which forms part of the Digital Transformation Centres (DTC) project.

It was a training section for some 16 selected teachers from six regions to help build an inclusive digital Ghanaian society with exceptional knowledge in ICT.

The trainers made up of 16 teachers participating in the training session were selected from Greater Accra, North East, Bono East, Ashanti, Eastern and Oti Regions and went through the intensive training at Kyebi in the Eastern Region.

This viable ICT training of trainers was sponsored by the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD) through the International Telecommunications Union (ITU).

Highlighting on the purpose of the training, Mr. Prince OfosuSefah, Administrator of GIFEC mentioned that it was to imbibe in Ghanaians the needed ICT skills which would go a long way to make individuals more resilient in the field of IT.

Mr. Sefah underscored that the beneficiaries were expected to extend their newly acquired skills to students through the formation of Coding Clubs in their schools and train not less than 32 girls over the next two years.

"The skills you acquire here can change the lives of at least 64 girls in your respective schools in the next two years. And I would urge that the bus should not stop there; form more clubs on your own and expand the benefits of this initiatives", he encouraged.

He stressed that, the Coding Clubs would consist of 32 female students, who would be trained for the first year and another 32 female students after the first year.

The CEO reiterated that the broader goal of the Coding for Girls aspect is to give opportunity to girls to explore careers in ICT and develop their creativity and problem-solving capabilities

"They would be equipped with the skills of coding in Scratch, Python and HTML among others", he explained.

Head of Capacity and Skills Development at ITU, Madam Susana Telcltscher indicated that the training forms part of the ITU Capacity Development to help countries strengthen citizens' knowledge in ICT literacy and digital skills acquisition.

Adding that, the training is focused on coding skills as the fundamentals because a lot of jobs in the future would require programming and coding skills.

A teacher from Abuakwa D/A Junior High School, Ashanti Region, Madam Vivian OwusuAmankwah, expressed her joy for being part of the training programme and assured that she would impart the skills acquired to her students.

The participants expressed their profound gratitude to GIFEC and its partners for such great opportunity and promised to use the acquired skills to bridge the gap of ICT among the citizenry.