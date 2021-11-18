Nigeria: Balogun, Ogbiyoyo Crowned National Chess Champions

Top Nigerian chess player, International Master Oluwafemi Balogun, has emerged as the new National Champion of chess in the country after dominating the rest of the pool at the just concluded National Chess Championship in Lagos.

Balogun, a three-time participant at the World Chess Olympiad, garnered seven points in a nine-round robin tournament.

For his efforts, the only unbeaten player in the tournament won for himself, N1.5m just as Abimbola Osunfuyi was runners up with six points and won the sum of N1m. Chukwunonso Oragwu was second runner up with five points and bagged N750,000.

"It's a special moment for me and will want to continue with same tempo that helped me to achieved this feat.

"Combining chess with the reality of the country's economic situation has not been easy but residual knowledge and personal ability have been the motivating factors for me," Balogun remarked after collecting his prize.

Before this unique feat, Balogun two years ago was one the African representatives at the annual World Chess Championship in Russia where he was eliminated by number one player in the world, Magnus Carlsen in the opening match.

Woman FIDE Master, Ogbiyoyo Perpetual Eloho, also emerged as the winner in the women's section.

She won the championship having recorded a total score of 7 points out of the possible 9. Her only defeat was in the hands of Ofowino Toritsemuwa, who finished second in the championship.

Woman International Master (elect) Ofowino Toritsemuwa secured second spot, half a point behind the champion.

Enomah Emmanuella Trust finished third on the log with a total of 6 of the possible 9 points.

Akinwamide Oluwadamilare won the Masters division of the open section with an impressive six points out of the possible 9 points. Adejoh Joshua claimed second place, while Tinubu Babajide settled for third place on tiebreaks.

The closing ceremony was fully attended by chess players, partners, supporters and board members of the Nigeria Chess Federation (NCF) and officials of the Federal Ministry of Sports.

NCF President, DIG Mohammed Sani Usman (rtd) gave an opening remark before the kick off of competitions.