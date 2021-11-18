Nigeria: 2023 - Amosun's Presidential Campaign Banners Surface in Abeokuta

In the campaign banners, Mr Amosun was seen dressed in Igbo, Yoruba, and Hausa attires.

Banners inscribed with 'Ibikunle Amosun for President' have surfaced around Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, as the race to Aso Rock in 2023 gradually picks up.

Mr Amosun, 63, is a former Ogun governor and currently an All Progressives Congress senator representing Ogun Central.

One of the banners was hung on one side of the NNPC bridge, along the Kuto-Okemosan road, while another was placed close to the popular Panseke market in the state capital.

In the campaign banners, Mr Amosun was seen dressed in Igbo, Yoruba, and Hausa attires, symbolising the three major ethnic groups in the country. The banner had an inscription 'Your voice, your choice, SIA (Senator Ibikunle Amosun) for President.'

Also, vehicles branded with a similar inscription were sighted in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

As Nigeria prepares to hold another presidential election in 2023, some of the chieftains of the major political parties in the country have clamoured for the position to be zoned to the south.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is from the north and elected on the platform of the APC, will complete his eight years office in 2023.

Although the party has not officially announced its position on zoning, there have been moves to nudge top members of the party, who are from the south, to throw their hats into the ring.

Since the beginning of the year, different campaign groups have emerged across Nigeria canvassing support for Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the APC.

'Not aware'

An aide to Mr Amosun told PREMIUM TIMES his principal does not know anything about the banners.

The aide declined to be named because he had not been authorised by the senator to speak on the matter.

The factional chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Derin Adebiyi, also said Mr Amosun did not approve the posters.

"No. He is not the one behind it. What you are saying is a news to me. I have not heard about it."

Another ally of the senator, who does not also want his name in print because he was not allowed to speak on the matter, also toed the same line.

"I am not sure Senator Amosun knows anything about the poster," he said.

"That must have come from people who want him to contest for the presidency. Amosun is currently busy with how to serve the nation and his constituents, who elected him to represent them at the red chamber.

"However, different supporters and politicians across the nation do paste their posters. So, there's nothing strange about this but I can tell you that those posters are not from us."