Nigeria: Zulum, El-Rufai Support Family of Army General Killed By Terrorists

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, and his Kaduna counterpart, Nasir El- Rufai, have offered financial support to the family of Dzarma Zirkushu, a brigadier-general killed by insurgents in Borno State on Sunday.

Governor Zulum, during a condolence visit on Wednesday to the bereaved family at Ribadu Cantonment in Kaduna, announced the donation of N20 million to the family, according to a statement by the governor's spokesperson, Isa Gusau.

Mr Gusau added that the support will be extended to the families of soldiers who died alongside Mr Zirkushu, as well.

Mr Zulum was received at the airport by Kaduna State's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, and the Garrison Commander of the Nigerian Army's One Division, T. Opuene, a brigadier-general..

The governor's delegation on the visit included the three Borno senators, Kashim Shettima, Mohammed Ali Ndume and Abubakar Kyari; the State Chairman of APC, Ali Bukar Dalori, and two members of House of the Representatives, Haruna Mshelia and Ahmad Jaha.

The members represent constituencies that include Chibok where late Mr Zirkushu was commanding the 28 Task Force Brigade, and Askira-Uba which was attacked by insurgents, for which the general died.

The Borno governor met the widow of the late general, Blessing Zirkushu, and her five children, after being received by Gurdebil Zirkushu, a brother to the late officer among other family members.

In his condolence message, Mr Zulum urged the family to take solace in the heroic legacy bequeathed to it by the late general.

Mr Zulum said the people of Borno will remain eternally grateful for the sacrifice of the late general and other soldiers who died with him, along with many others who made similar sacrifices as well as those in the front lines.

Kaduna announces N2 million for Zikushus

Also, the Kaduna State Government announced a donation of N2 million to the family of late Mr Zirkushu.

Mr Aruwan, announced the donation shortly after Governor Zulum donated N20 million to the family.

Mr Aruwan said Kaduna's support was to complement Borno in reaching out to the late general's bereaved family.

The Garrison Commander, Mr Opuene, who spoke on behalf of the family and the Nigerian Army, thanked the governor and his delegation for traveling from Maiduguri to visit the family.

He described Mr Zulum as a compassionate leader who had been supporting the military.

Mr Zirkusu, and three other officers of the Nigerian Army died on Sunday in Askira Uba Local Government Area in Borno State during an encounter with terrorists from the breakaway Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The troops of the Joint Task Force, North East Operation HADIN KAI had neutralised many of the terrorists in the process.