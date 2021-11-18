Nigeria: Basketball - NBBF Will Never Go On Break Again, Says Nelson

The basketball league has been on an almost four-year hiatus on account of infighting in the NBBF.

The Director of Planning Monitoring and Information, Peter Nelson, on Tuesday, said the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) will never go on break again.

Nelson disclosed this at the closing ceremony of the final eight basketball men's premier league at the package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

According to him, it is the responsibility of the ministry to assist all the federations in case of crisis.

He said due to the tussle of leadership between the immediate past president, Musa Kida, and the former president, Tijani Umar, the ministry will take over the sports pending when they resolve their matter.

"Any of the federation that has one or two problems that need to be resolved ill be taken over by the ministry pending when we resolve the issue," he said.

He said the NBBF election will take place very soon so the sports will continue to grow in the country.

"There is a reconciliation committee in place and until they finish their job and the Federation comes together is the way forward

"There is a particular day that they will have the election as soon as they finish the two parties are coming together.

"Both parties by the time they resolve the issues we should be able to sit down together and fix a particular day that they can go for the congress election," he said

He said Nigeria has a greater chance to participate in the Afrobasketball Championship with the level of the game.

"I am very delighted and I really appreciate what the young men are doing in the field of play. These young men are really interested in the sport.

"They are trying to expose the skills and they are really showcasing all that they have.

"If we go out with this type of young men then Nigeria has a greater chance to participate in the AfroBasketball," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rivers Hoopers defeated Gombe Bulls 74-57 to emerge champion of the 2021 Basketball Men premier league.

Rivers Hoopers will represent Nigeria at the 2021 Basketball Africa League (BAL), scheduled to hold later in the year.

NAN reports that the 2021 Super 8 Men's Premier Basketball League is organised by the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development due to the crisis in the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).

The five-day competition ended on Tuesday.